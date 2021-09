Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 22:37 Hits: 2

The House and Senate are finally both back in session, kicking off a tumultuous period when Democrats try to defend their legislative agenda from obstructive Republicans, institutional obstacles and themselves.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/WIDBIHDRhio/congress-is-back-now-we-watch-the-sausage-get-made-as-dems-fight-for-their-agenda