Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 09:00 Hits: 2

Chinese mining conglomerates sought to adapt to local conditions by forging alliances with the Ecuadorian national government. But these Chinese efforts to leverage local players undercut and divided Indigenous opposition in unsustainable ways that have backfired.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/publications/85382?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss