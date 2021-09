Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 13:20 Hits: 2

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) personally investigated former President Trump's claims of electoral fraud in the days following the 2020 election and found them to be elementary and lacking in substance, according to a new book by journalists Bob...

