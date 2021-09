Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 10:00 Hits: 9

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people.Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/573108-democrats-look-for-plan-b-after-blow-on-immigration