Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 20:50 Hits: 2

The Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer were back in court Monday, for the first time since their July indictment in New York on state charges of conspiracy to avoid taxes.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/20/1039071144/trump-organization-back-in-court-for-the-first-time-since-july