Bumbling Mississippi Governor Grilled By Jake Tapper Over COVID Deaths

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 September 2021 19:47 Hits: 2

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves had nothing but empty platitudes and attempts at distraction when asked about the terrible vaccination rates and deaths per capita in his state by CNN's Jake Tapper. Reeves made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union, and was asked about President Biden's vaccine mandate, and why his state was willing to impose similar mandates for other diseases, but not for COVID. Reeves called the mandate an "attack on hardworking Americans, and lied that Biden doesn't have the authority to do what he did, calling it a distraction from Afghanistan. After Tapper reminded him that the virus has killed over 600,000 Americans and that the law says he can use OSHA to impose the mandate, he asked Reeves "if there ever were a reason to use this law, wouldn't it be during a pandemic, with almost 2,000 Americans dying every day?" Reeves responded by fearmongering over whether this might be presidential overreach and stating that he wants to see the actual language of the mandate before responding further. Tapper then proceeded to grill Reeves over and over again about what he and the legislature in Mississippi is doing to help get the pandemic under control given the fact that Mississippi this week became the state with the worst number of coronavirus deaths per capita.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/mississippi-tate-reeves-jake-tapper