The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Texas Restaurant Throws Family With At-Risk Infant Out For Wearing Masks

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

A Texas restaurant required a family to remove their masks even though the couple's 4-month-old infant is immunocompromised. Natalie Wester told KTVT that the incident occurred while she was dining with her husband at Hang Time restaurant in Rowlett. Wester said that they chose to wear masks even though they are vaccinated to protect the health of their 4-month-old son. “Our waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, 'Our manager told me to come over because I am nicer than he is… But this is political and I need you to take your masks off,'" Wester recalled. The owner of the business, who identified himself as "Tom," defended the no-mask policy. “I have spent my money on the business, my blood sweat and tears in this business, and I don't want masks in here," he explained. “So when they put their masks on the other night, they were reminded that at the front to take it off. They didn't want to, and so we asked them to leave." Watch the video clip below. "Hang Time" restaurant in Texas kicked out a family for wearing masks even though they have an immunocompromised child. pic.twitter.com/2JOwJK38bQ — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) September 19, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/texas-restaurant-no-masks

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version