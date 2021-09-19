Texas Restaurant Throws Family With At-Risk Infant Out For Wearing Masks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 September 2021

A Texas restaurant required a family to remove their masks even though the couple's 4-month-old infant is immunocompromised. Natalie Wester told KTVT that the incident occurred while she was dining with her husband at Hang Time restaurant in Rowlett. Wester said that they chose to wear masks even though they are vaccinated to protect the health of their 4-month-old son. “Our waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, 'Our manager told me to come over because I am nicer than he is… But this is political and I need you to take your masks off,'" Wester recalled. The owner of the business, who identified himself as "Tom," defended the no-mask policy. “I have spent my money on the business, my blood sweat and tears in this business, and I don't want masks in here," he explained. “So when they put their masks on the other night, they were reminded that at the front to take it off. They didn't want to, and so we asked them to leave." Watch the video clip below. "Hang Time" restaurant in Texas kicked out a family for wearing masks even though they have an immunocompromised child. pic.twitter.com/2JOwJK38bQ — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) September 19, 2021

