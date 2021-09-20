Reality Check: Why It Really Is Time To Tax The Rich

Articles

John Avlon did a Reality Check segment on the message of AOC's dress at the Met gala. "Tax the rich. That's what it said on AOC's dress at the Met gala, firing up the outrage industrial complex with accusations of hypocrisy. Was it the latest in performance art or even a possible ethics violation? Here's what's not debatable. The dress got more mainstream attention put forward by House Democrats last week to raise taxes on the rich. Even on some news, coverage was nearly neck and neck," he said. "Don't get distracted by the scandal du jour. Pay attention to substance. Even if it's an opening bid with a lot of obstacles ahead, this is a very big deal. It would raise $2.1 trillion in new revenue from the wealthiest Americans in 10 years while making a trillion in cuts, some would benefit lower income families, like making the child tax credit permanent. The balance is put forward for domestic spending that President Biden is betting will rebuild the middle class.

