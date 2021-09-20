Madison Cawthorn Has A Knife Problem

Articles

Madison Cawthorn attended a school board meeting in Henderson County last week. A rival to his congressional seat took a picture of him and claimed the fact-free Congressmen had brought a knife onto public-school grounds. Doing so is illegal. The photo went viral, but as usual, a Republican is not bound by the laws of this country in almost any capacity. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office department gave a ludicrous reason why Cawthorn wasn't punished. "Although unacceptable, occasionally a person inadvertently possesses a knife on educational property or other property where such possession is prohibited," Duncan wrote in a news release.: I'm sorry, what US Congressperson would be carrying a deadly weapon with them "inadvertently"? In Cawthorn's case, he's already been busted on several occasions with weapons on his person. Even admitting to being armed during the Trump-inspired insurrection.

