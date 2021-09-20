2022 Is The Summer Of Trump's Trial - Yay!

Articles

Breaking news: A New York judge has set the date for the Trump Organization's trial on tax fraud. It's next summer. Whoops, Kevin McCarthy! The New York Times says "A trial could complicate the reliance of Republican candidates on the former president’s appeal, and encourage their Democratic opponents to make competitive races a referendum on Mr. Trump, as California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, did successfully in last week’s recall election." YA THINK? Lawyers revealed in court this morning that surprise, THREE MILLION tax documents were found in the basement of a "co-conspirators" home, most likely former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's. They also indicated that there "may be more indictments." Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's lawyer says they have 'strong reason to believe other indictments are coming' https://t.co/OeE9nGHT9b — Insider (@thisisinsider) September 20, 2021

