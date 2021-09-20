So, Uh, How About That Total Failure Of A Pro-Insurrectionist Rally This Weekend?

Category: World Politics Hits: 17
Capitol Police were ready for a potential Jan. 6 redux, 100 National Guard troops stood by, fences were installed, people bit their nails. … but Saturday’s pro-Trump “Fight for J6” rally at the Capitol, was by all accounts a complete flop.
Lots of scenes like this- protester surrounded by reporters. Most argue —against reason and evidence — there was no violence on Jan 6. pic.twitter.com/oFJ27HGTYL
— Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) September 18, 2021
i thought i spotted a crowd at the patriot grift event but when i got closer it was just 50 photographers taking pictures of one woman with an american flag talking to a cop pic.twitter.com/ppxzFOsgxc
— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) September 18, 2021
Justice for J6 organizer Matt Braynard’s security guard – who had only one AirPod – attempts to act as a secret service agent. pic.twitter.com/eTh4rFkL1Q
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 19, 2021
Alan Braid, a doctor in San Antonio, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post revealing that he had provided an abortion to a woman who was past the six-week limit to get the procedure in Texas under the state’s cruel new anti-abortion law.
I acted because I had a duty of care to this patient, as I do for all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to receive this care. I fully understood that there could be legal consequences—but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested.
The feds have ramped up their investigation into the threats by reaching out to victims for the first time, according to CNN.
Nebraska Republicans’ map of the state’s new congressional district lines was defeated by filibustering Democrats and one Republican.
More than 600,000 flags across 20 acres of land have been planted near the Washington Monument in memory of Americans who died from the pandemic.
Quite stunning to see the COVID death toll represented like this. pic.twitter.com/mae0A9nWDw
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 20, 2021
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) , who’s been repeatedly pleading his constituents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during his press briefings, likes to bring this very good doggy to help persuade the unvaccinated:
???? DO IT FOR BABYDOG ???? pic.twitter.com/WzsF0v04l5
— The Recount (@therecount) September 19, 2021
I dare you to say no to that face.
