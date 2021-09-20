Staten Island Demands Change, Not Status Quo-- Meet Brittany

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 10:46 Hits: 17

I grew up 2 blocks from the Brooklyn part of what is now NY-11, the Staten Island/Brooklyn district that keeps swinging back and forth between conservative Republicans and conservative Democrats. Progressive community organizer Brittany Ramos DeBarros aims to break that cycle and Blue America aims to help her. We're endorsing her today because we found her determined to help lead the fight to build a better, more just world; the world that we deserve and that is spelled out on the issues page of her campaign website. First she has to defeat conservative Blue Dog Max Rose in the primary and then the garden variety Republican incumbent who beat Rose last year, Trumpist patsy Nicole Malliotakis, who voted to over-turn the election, voted against the January 6th commission, voted against COVID relief, and is advocating against the reconciliation package. ' Instead of asking Brittany to talk about the issues that animate her campaign, we decided to try something different today.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/staten-island-demands-change-not-status