Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 10:00 Hits: 14

Democrats are facing a growing number of headaches, including high-stakes standoffs with Republicans over the debt and feuding within their own party over President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan. Democrats are confronting two quickly...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/572962-this-week-democrats-face-mounting-headaches