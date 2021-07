Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 09:00 Hits: 0

Dozens of Democratic state lawmakers fled Texas in an effort to block Republican-led restrictive voting legislation from being passed.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/22/1018953554/texas-democrats-remain-in-washington-amid-coronavirus-cases-and-congressional-hu