New Audio Indicates Trump's Delusion Is Getting Worse

Anderson Cooper had Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker to talk about their book, "I Alone Can Fix It." They played a recording of an interview with Trump at Mar-A-Lago about the insurrection: "You sat with the interview, I want to play an important part when you asked about the January 6th insurrection. Let's play that," Cooper said. TRUMP: You know that wasn't my rally, there were a lot of people that spoke, they had rallies the night before, they had speakers all over the city. You had hundreds of thousands of people. I would venture to say I think it was the largest crowd I've ever spoken before. It went from that point which was almost at the White House to beyond the Washington monument. It was -- and wide. And it was a loving crowd too, by the way, there was a lot of love. I heard that from many, many people, that was a loving crowd. and, you know, it was too bad. It was too bad that they -- LEONNIG: But Mr. President, I apologize, what we're trying to understand is, not blame, not castigate. We want to understand what did you want when you said go up there?

