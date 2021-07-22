O’Reilly Blocks Accuser Andrea Mackris From Appearing On 'The View'

Articles

The woman who forever linked the words “falafel” and “loofah” to O’Reilly, Andrea Mackris, has recently broken the terms of her non-disclosure agreement in order to speak her truth. After nearly two decades of silence, Mackris gave an extensive interview to The Daily Beast: “There is one way I can retrieve my power,” she said, and that’s by doing “the same thing I did back in 2004 before Fox, Bill O’Reilly, and their teams of willing executioners bound me to a contract that promises to ruin whatever is left of me if I dare do it again. Tell the truth. Walk free.” She has quite a tale to tell, too. For example, Mackris shared what she called “the most chilling moment of all of Bill’s multiple counts of harassment” in the phone call that drove her to seek legal protection. “He was describing what I could expect next. That once we were alone in his hotel room I would get naked and he would get naked. He said I would sit in a chair facing the edge of the bed. He said I would spread my right leg over the right arm of a chair and my left leg over the left arm of the chair. He said I would masturbate facing him as he sat on the edge of the bed, naked and masturbating.

