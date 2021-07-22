Mike Lindell Offers $5M 'Election Bounty' To Prove Election Wasn't Stolen

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 18:39 Hits: 1

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed on Wednesday that he will pay $5 million to anyone who attends his cyber symposium and can prove that data in his possession did not come from the 2020 election. During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Lindell presented strict rules for winning the $5 million bounty. He said that participants would need to be invited to his August "cyber symposium" in Sioux Falls to be qualified. "I want it to be the most-watched event ever," he told host Steve Bannon. Lindell, however, did not say that he would pay the award to anyone who can disprove his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Lindell revealed that he has reserved 800 hotel rooms for the August event -- but few elected officials have said that they will attend. Earlier this year, the MyPillow CEO was forced to leave a Republican Governors Association event. It was not immediately clear who will judge Lindell's $5 million challenge.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/mike-lindell-offers-5m-election-bounty