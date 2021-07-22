New Ad Hits Ron Johnson Squarely In His Treasonous Face

Articles

Thursday, 22 July 2021

Democracy For All - a new coalition of progressive groups and unions - are coming up with a major ad campaign against the traitor Ron Johnson. The $800,000 ad buy, which includes a 30 second TV ad and print ad, hits RoJo for his anti-democracy stances such as voting against the January 6 riot commission and his vote against voter protection legislation that is supported by Democrats, Republicans and Independents. Per a report from NBC: The coalition includes the NAACP, the Sierra Club, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Working Families Party and the National Education Association labor union. Called Democracy for All 2021 Action, the coalition advocates for federal voting legislation, Washington, D.C., statehood and campaign finance reform. Its first major ad campaign, a million-dollar buy in April, promoted the For the People Act in three states and Washington, D.C. "You're failing us, Sen. Johnson. Protecting our democracy has never been partisan, and yet you refused to investigate the deadly attack on our Capital," the ad begins. It contrasts images of rioters smashing windows at the Capitol with a brief clip of Johnson saying, "By and large it was peaceful protest." RoJo sent an email response to NBC regarding the ad, which is the usual Republican empty rhetoric:

