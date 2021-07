Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 20:48 Hits: 4

Amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Missouri, a recent Facebook conversation between two Republican state lawmakers is telling.

This article was originally published in ProPublica , a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/qEf7AAUijdA/missouri-legislators-oppose-vaccine-efforts-state-becomes-covid-hotspot