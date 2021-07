Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 17:05 Hits: 3

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) called on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee to fix “inequities” after a Paralympian dropped out of the games after being denied a personal care...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/564125-democrat-calls-on-olympics-to-rectify-situation-after-paralympic-athlete