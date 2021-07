Articles

Category: World Politics
Wednesday, 21 July 2021

A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday afternoon issued a joint statement declaring they’re still on track for completing work on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, even after the Senate voted earlier in the day to reject a motion to begin...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/564205-bipartisan-group-says-its-still-on-track-after-setback-on-senate-floor