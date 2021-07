Articles

More than 50 Texas lawmakers are camped out in D.C. to block voting restriction legislation and to push lawmakers in Washington to make it harder for states to limit access to the ballot.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/21/1018924505/texas-house-democrats-who-walked-out-are-pushing-congress-for-voting-protections