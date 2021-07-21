DEA Agent Charged In Capitol Riot

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 19:57 Hits: 5

Fancy that, someone who works for the Federal government openly trying to overthrow the Federal government, even showing his fellow rioters his gun and badge. Source: Insider An agent for the Drug Enforcement Agency was arrested Tuesday after the FBI accused him of storming the Capitol on January 6 and lying to Justice Department officials about his participation in the insurrection. Prosecutors accused the DEA agent, Mark Ibrahim, of bringing a gun to the Capitol grounds as part of a mob of Donald Trump supporters who sought to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. According to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Washington, DC, Ibrahim wore his DEA-issued badge and firearm while protesting the election results. A friend Ibrahim was with took a video of Ashli Babbitt's body being moved by paramedics, and Ibrahim shared the video in a WhatsApp groupchat with other law enforcement officials, the affidavit said. According to the Washington Post, Ibrahim lied to DOJ officers.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/dea-agent-charged-capitol-riot