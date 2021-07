Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 21:03 Hits: 6

After Republican lawmakers in Missouri refused to implement voter-approved Medicaid expansion in the state, state Supreme Court justices say low-income individuals must have access to care.

(Image credit: David A. Lieb/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/22/1019401988/voters-prevail-in-missouri-275-000-to-gain-access-to-health-care