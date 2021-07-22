No Blacks At Missouri Invite-only Hearing On Racism Teachings

Articles

"Republican Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, who leads the committee, said she wanted to use the hearing to highlight voices of parents upset about critical race theory who have said local school officials ignored their complaints." Fancy that. O’Laughlin said she did invite one Black guy, LaGarrett King, an expert on African American history education and critical race theories, but he turned them down. Source: Associated Press JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri legislative committee on Monday held a hearing on how educators teach K-12 students about race and racism without hearing from any Black Missourians. No Black parents, teachers or scholars testified to the Joint Committee on Education during the invite-only hearing on critical race theory. Aside from an official from Missouri’s education department, the only people who testified Monday were critics of critical race theory, which is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel called it “ridiculous” to have a conversation about inequity while “excluding the very people who are saying we’ve been treated inequitably.” Missouri's Boss Hawg had already come down against it.

