Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 09:01 Hits: 17

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pressing ahead with a procedural vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. Republicans want it delayed until work on a final bill is completed.

