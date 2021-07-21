Trump's Close Adviser Tom Barrack Indicted And Arrested

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 12:05 Hits: 12

Trump pal and billionaire advisor Tom Barrack got arrested yesterday, and it wasn't for the reasons everyone expected. Barrack, who served as chairman of Trump's inaugural committee, is under investigation for how those funds were used. So these FARA charges were a shock. The obstruction of justice charge? Seems like every Trump crony lied with impunity, so that's not exactly an eye-opener. Now we wait to see if these charges are meant to soften him up and get him to cooperate: "This is a serious and somewhat unusual indictment," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig told CNN's John Avlon. "Federal prosecutors have charged Tom Barrack with two types of crimes, first of all, a violation of the Foreign Agent's Registration Act, sometimes called FARA. That has three parts to it. First of all, that Barrack was lobbying the former president Donald Trump. Second of all, that Barrack was doing that lobbying on behalf of a foreign agent or a foreign country, here that's the United Arab Emirates or UAE and third, that Barrack was doing all of that without registering as a foreign agent.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/trumps-close-adviser-tom-barrack-indicted