Wingers After Stock Market Dive: Hey, Maybe Vaccines Aren't So Bad!

Why are they so suddenly worried about vaccines? It could mean so many things: That they really don't care about Trump anymore. That they're worried when the stock market tanks over the latest covid numbers. If you own a right-wing media company, maybe you're really, really worried about lawsuits over all the covid deaths you egged on with anti-vax propaganda. Like this guy, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy: Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy Gushes Over Biden in Pro-Vaccine Op-Ed https://t.co/6pcDr01ITn via @YahooNews — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 21, 2021 Whatever the motivation, suddenly they don't want the credit for the upcoming surge of covid deaths. Stories like this must make them nervous as hell: This survey kind of went under the radar last week. At the very least, the sorting around QAnon, vaccine refusal, and the Big Lie has a clear correlation with willingness to watch Newsmax or OAN over Fox News: https://t.co/0dG35Gljlc

