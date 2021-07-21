Alabama City Councilman Asks 'Do We Have A House N---- In Here?'

Articles

It's 2021 and you don't expect to see stuff like this anymore. At least I don't. Source: Al.com The Alabama Democratic Party is calling on Tarrant City Councilman John “Tommy” Bryant to resign after the lawmaker used the phrase “house n-----” during a council meeting Monday night, leading to widespread condemnation. “Do we have a house n---- in here?” Bryant asked during the council meeting, which was recorded. “Do we? Do we?” Attendees at the meeting audibly gasped after the councilman used the n-word. Efforts to reach Bryant were unsuccessful; the councilman appeared to be gesturing toward a Black councilwoman in the video. Further background on what lead up to this. From bamapolitics.com. The entire video can be viewed, here.

