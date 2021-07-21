Hey Roger Stone, Your Oath Keepers Are Flipping Like Olympic Gymnasts

Articles

Flip, flip, flip. A fourth, yes fourth, member of the notorious right-wing militia white-terror group "The Oathkeepers" has decided to cooperate with prosecutors after all in the case of the MAGA sedition riot of January 6. Caleb Berry, 20, of Tampa, Florida, is pleading guilty of planning to invade the US Capitol building, and also admits that he was one of those who entered the building in a single-file formation. With this number of Oath Keepers flipping like Olympic Gymnasts, the court is likely to find out exactly what Roger Stone's involvement with the planning and execution of the January 6 insurrection was. Roger Stone usually uses the 'admit nothing, deny everything, launch counterattack' trifecta when up against the wall. With MAGA audiences he's added God-talk. What cynical grifters he and Trump are. Roger Stone says God has delivered him 3 times. He claims he never left his hotel room on Jan 6 after waking up with an instinct provided to him by God. pic.twitter.com/8CE4dKrCuL — PatriotTakes ???????? (@patriottakes) July 19, 2021

