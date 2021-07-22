Louisiana COVID Patient Says He'd Opt For Hospitalization Again Over Vaccine

Articles

A maddening exchange in a Lousiana hospital was captured by CBS News reporter David Begnaud who interviewed several COVID patients who refused to get vaccinated. This patient, despite being hospitalized still refuses to have anything to do with a potentially life-saving vaccine. Scott Roe, a father of four young children, was unmoved by the news Rep. Steve Scalise also of Lousiana is now urging everyone to get vaccinated, after his own hesitancy. Roe is a die-hard Trump Republican, of course. Roe was at Louisiana's largest private hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge. They admitted 23 new COVID patients in 24-hrs over the weekend, filling an entire floor. All of them were unvaccinated. Source: CBS News "Before you got sick," Begnaud asked Roe, "if you would have had a chance to get the vaccine and prevent this, would you have taken the vaccine?" "No," Roe said. "I would have gone through this, yes sir… Don't shove it down my throat. That's what local, state, federal administration is trying to do - shove it down your throat." "What are they shoving," Begnaud asked, "the science?" "No they're shoving the fact that that's their agenda," Roe said, "their agenda is to get you vaccinated." "You know who Mr. Scalise is?" Begnaud asked Roe. "I know who Steve Scalise is very well," Roe said.

