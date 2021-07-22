Pelosi: Jordan, Banks' Actions 'Made It Ridiculous' To Be On 1/6 Commission

Articles

Speaker Pelosi held a press conference earlier this morning and explained why she rejected both Reps Jim Jordan and Jim Banks from participating in the January 6 commission. Responding to a reporter's question about the removal of the pair, Pelosi said, "The other two made statements and took actions that just made it ridiculous to put them on such a committee seeking the truth." "Mr. Banks was that the Biden administration was responsible for January 6th. There was no Biden administration on January 6th," Speaker Pelosi said. Pelosi asked the reporters to look into all the crazy statements Jordan and Banks have made leading up to her decision. "They completely make it impossible to exercise judgment," she continued. "Again, this is about seeking the truth -- with concern that the American people want to know the truth, and in light of statements and actions taken by them, I could not appoint them. I said that while this may be unprecedented, so was an attack on the Capitol." Gym Jordan and Banks would have tried to turn the commission into a circus, blaming ANTIFA and BLM for the insurrection and whatnot. Anyone with a scintilla of political sense (Obviously, not you, Chris Cillizza) realized that Rep. McCarthy does not want a bipartisan commission because it will expose Traitor Trump and his allies as co-conspirators, including McCarthy.

