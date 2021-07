Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 09:01 Hits: 1

Despite the failed vote, a broad group of senators said they "are close to a final agreement."

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/21/1018278440/bipartisan-infrastructure-package-faces-1st-test-vote-in-senate