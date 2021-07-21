Kentucky Republican Compares Dr Fauci With Cult Leader Jim Jones

Articles

Apparently, Huff later clarified that she was talking about mandates for vaccinations, not the vaccinations themselves. That people are free to choose whether to get vaccinated or not. So helpful. If voters keep electing internet trolls to their legislatures though this is the sort of thing they should expect. But in Republican circles getting attention is what it's all about, even if you degrade political discourse as Regina Huff just did. Source: Louisville Courier-Journal Kentucky's House Education Committee chairwoman is under fire after appearing to compare efforts to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations to the Jonestown massacre. Rep. Regina Huff, R-Williamsburg, tweeted photos of cult leader Jim Jones and top White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday morning. Jones' photo includes a textbox saying, "I persuaded over 900 people to drink my Koolaid" — a reference to the hundreds of people in Jones' cult who drank poisoned Kool-aid and died in a mass murder-suicide in 1978. Rep. Huff appears to have deleted her response defending the above, also-deleted tweet. pic.twitter.com/H64Sr1RSwF

