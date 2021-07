Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 15:22 Hits: 1

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) on Tuesday announced that he has surpassed 250,000 in individual contributions for his bid for U.S. Senate. “The 250,000 contributions milestone is a testament to the strength and size of the movement we...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/563866-fetterman-surpasses-250k-individual-contributions-in-us-senate-race