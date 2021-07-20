Giuliani Rages At Fox News For Participating In Election 'Conspiracy'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 16:00 Hits: 8

Former Trump election attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday raged at Fox News host Bret Baier and other reporters, claiming that they are the "most incompetent in the history of the country" because they have refused to agree that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. During an interview on Real America''s Voice, host Steve Bannon called Giuliani a "gentleman" because he has not forcefully responded to author Michael Wolff, who claimed that the Trump attorney was often drunk. "You think attacks in these books are bad, you haven't seen anything," Bannon opined. "Rudy Giuliani was under relentless attacks to back off, essentially I think even some bribes if you backed off." "We would not be here today if it was not for Rudy Giuliani," he added. "By the way, every anonymous person leaking that stuff are the gutless cowards that stabbed Trump in the back and did not step up." Bannon then asked about Baier's reporting on the so-called audit of ballots in Arizona. "Bret Baier and Fox and the news show at six o'clock, when they saw the Arizona hearing last week, they said nothing to see here, it's a couple of hundred votes, this is a waste of time, essentially Rudy Giuliani is way off the reservation," Bannon claimed. Giuliani replied by blasting Baier and Fox News.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/rudy-giuliani-fox-news-conspiracy