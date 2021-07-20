Jen Psaki Calmly Snuffs Out Doocy's Absurd Superspreader Comparison

Articles

Sixty-five Texas State Democrats came to Washington, D.C. to deny their state's Republican party the chance to stomp all over voting rights for Black and brown people. Five of them have tested positive for breakthrough COVID. Peter Doocy would like to know if this constitutes a "superspreader event." "More than ten percent of the traveling party with these Texas Democrats now claim to have a breakthrough case. Is there any concern that this trip that was intended to advocate for voting rights is now a super-spreader event in Washington?" he asked. First of all, 5/65 is not more than ten percent. It is barely eight percent. Second of all: MyPillow PhlemBoy insists people take their masks off before he'll take a picture with him. Even indoors. Insurrection Eve, Blogger-Boy's thousands of crazed fans were exhorted to take off their masks and HUG. The Failed Steak Salesman himself held indoor COVIDpaloozas at the height of the pandemic, pre-vaccines, nary a mask to be found, when he was attempting to steal a second term for himself.

