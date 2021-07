Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 17:46 Hits: 0

Hardcore Trump rallygoer and bit player insurrectionist quoted in The Washington Post: “It just looked so neat. We weren’t there to steal things. We weren’t there to do damage. We were just there to overthrow the government.”

