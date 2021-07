Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 20:26 Hits: 1

Tom Barrack, longtime friend of former President Donald Trump and chair of his inaugural committee, was arrested Tuesday on charges he acted as an agent of the government of the United Arab Emirates.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/20/1018501199/trump-inaugural-committee-chair-tom-barrack-arrested-on-illegal-lobbying-charges