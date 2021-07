Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 22:10 Hits: 1

While the push to vaccinate and protect people from severe illness continues, the White House and Congress are seeing mild cases among vaccinated people.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/20/1018511894/covid-warnings-from-washington-rise-with-the-uptick-in-cases-around-the-country