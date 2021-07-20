Anti-vaxxer Trump Supporter Dies From COVID

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 21:10 Hits: 1

The Cape Cod Times reported that this woman was a well-respected teacher and an active member of her community. She spent the last several weeks of her life in a coma and on a ventilator. She refused to get vaccinated, contracting the virus while visiting family in maskless South Dakota. Source: Cape Cod Times Linda Zuern, remembered as a staunch conservative, well-respected educator and friend to many in the town of Bourne, died on Friday due to complications of COVID-19. “This is one exceptional lady that touched so many lives, so many lives,” said Mimi Frank, her good friend from Woods Hole. Zuern, 70, died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston on Friday of severe complications caused by COVID-19, according to family members and friends. Zuern was brought from Cape Cod by MedFlight to the hospital in early June and had been in a coma on a ventilator until her death. She was not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a close friend and one of her neighbors. As Raw Story noted, from her Facebook page:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/antivaxxer-dies-covid-cape-cod