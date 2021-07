Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 14:53 Hits: 0

A group of more than 20 prominent progressive groups and unions is criticizing Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) in a new ad campaign for his response to the Jan. 6 insurrection and his vote against federal voting rights legislation, NBC News...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/563668-progressive-groups-unions-hit-johnson-over-peaceful-jan-6-claim