DeSantis Lies Again: Rise In Florida COVID Is Just 'Seasonal'

During a Monday press conference, Gov. DeSantis refused to blame the latest spike in COVID cases in Florida and claimed it was a seasonal virus thing. “It’s a seasonal virus, and this is the seasonal pattern it follows in the Sun Belt states,” he said. Then he actually blamed the medical professionals for the increase in the pandemic. DeSantis lied, "I'm sorry, but there's been a lot of misinformation and a lot of bad advice given by some of these experts over the last year." America is still battling through the pandemic, but he claims that it's a summer bug? Everyone with a brain predicted the spike in infections and hospitalizations because of his "owning the libs" mentality on fighting a national health crisis instead of protecting the well-being of Floridians. It couldn't possibly be the governor's constant attacks on wearing masks, using self-restraint around other people, and getting vaccinated. 44% of Floridians have not been vaccinated so far. Even with this rise in infections, DeSantis claims he knows better. "I do not agree with some of these people, some of these quote-unquote experts who lambaste people and criticize them or say they're stupid or something. That's not the way to reach people."

