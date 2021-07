Articles

Monday, 19 July 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in self-isolation following close contact with the UK health secretary, who announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Cases in the U.K. are rising fast.

(Image credit: Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

