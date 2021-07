Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 22:07 Hits: 6

Haiti's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down and hand power to Ariel Henry to honor President Moïse's wishes. This comes after a key international bloc threw its support behind Henry.

