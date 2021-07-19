Morning Joe's Mika: Trumpers Are 'Living In A Cult And It's Killing Them'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 20:55 Hits: 5

Mika Brzezinski went after the Trump death cult, angry over the rising numbers of covid infections and deaths. "I want to talk about Donald Trump and his followers and the doubt that he is now sowing in the Biden administration, and sowing doubts about the vaccine and using the Biden administration as the enemy to the vaccine," she said. "He's twisting it again. Let's just look at the facts. Look at the hospital records. Look at the people who are still dying. The U.S. Surgeon General says 99% of those people who are dying don't have vaccines. They all could be preventable deaths. And all of the heartbreaking stories of the husbands or wives being put on ventilators and dying and in the last moments, their last breaths of life, they regret that they listened to politicians or cable news hosts, who followed their dangerous demented advice instead of listening to their doctor.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/morning-joes-mika-trumpers-are-living-cult