Psaki Bomb: Trump Won't Get 'Embroidered Invite' To Promote Vaccine

The seditious former ex-president has finally and unabashedly joined QAnon and the anti-vaxers by sowing mistrust and discontent about the vaccines that he bragged he created. Greg Sargent writes, "The former president said in a statement Sunday, referring to President Biden. “They don’t trust the election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News.” "There you have it: Trump is telling his supporters that they are correct not to trust the federal government on vaccines, because this sentiment should flow naturally from their suspicion that the election was stolen from him. Expressing the former has been magically transformed into a way to show fealty to the latter." The former guy is holding hostage his voters and I believe the vaccine-resistant MAGA cultists will only get worse moving forward. Meanwhile on Fox News, you have White House press troll Peter Doocy actually asking Jen Psaki if President Biden would ask Traitor Trump to do a PSA with him to get vaccinated. Doesn't this idiot read or even take a moment of time to see what's happening around him? Doocy asked, "Would President Biden call (Trump) and say 'I need your help let's cut a PSA' and tell people to go do it. (get vaccinated)

