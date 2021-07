Articles

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), who serves as the lead GOP negotiation for the bipartisan infrastructure proposal, on Sunday said that lawmakers have ditched increased IRS enforcement as a way to fund the nearly $1 trillion package.

