Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday doubled down on the Biden administration's criticisms aimed at social media giants over the spread of COVID-19 disinformation, following President Biden's remarks last week that Facebook is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about vaccines to proliferate on the platform.

