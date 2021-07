Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 16:54 Hits: 0

Republicans are bristling over Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) hardball strategy to try to force them to finalize a bipartisan infrastructure deal in a matter of days.Republican negotiators and members of leadership believe Schumer...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/563206-gop-fumes-over-schumer-hardball-strategy